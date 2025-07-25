Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery fire as fighting rages for second day

Thailand's military reported clashes from before dawn in the Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces and said Cambodia had used artillery and Russian-made BM-21 rocket systems. Authorities said 100,000 people had been evacuated from conflict areas on the Thai side.

"Cambodian forces have conducted sustained bombardment utilising heavy weapons, field artillery and BM-21 rocket systems," the Thai military said in a statement.

"Thai forces have responded with appropriate supporting fire given the tactical situation."

Both sides blamed each other for starting the conflict on Thursday at a disputed border area, which quickly escalated from small arms fire to heavy shelling in at least six locations, 209 km (130 miles) apart along a frontier where sovereignty has been disputed for more than a century.

Reuters journalists in Surin province reported hearing intermittent bursts of explosions on Friday, amid a heavy presence of armed Thai soldiers along roads and gas stations in the largely agrarian area.

A Thai military convoy, comprising around a dozen trucks, armoured vehicles, and tanks, cut across provincial roads lined with paddy fields and moved toward the border.