Park officials on standby to help evacuate villagers along Thai-Cambodia border

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has been ordered to be on standby to assist in evacuating villagers along the Thai-Cambodian border in case another round of clashes breaks out.

Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said he instructed Chayanan Pakdeejit, permanent secretary of the ministry, to direct all national parks along the border to prepare for possible evacuation operations. Suchart said he issued the order on Saturday in line with the policy of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Emergency preparations

The permanent secretary has relayed the directive to the DNP and other agencies under the ministry, instructing them to ready park officials, vehicles, and essential equipment to assist security forces in moving villagers from border areas to designated shelters.