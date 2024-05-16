First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

THURSDAY, MAY 16, 2024

The 27 macaques that had been rounded up from residential areas in Lopburi province were released on Thursday in a nursing quarter at the newly built Pho Khao Ton Monkey Garden in the province’s Muang district.

The relocation initiative is the province’s attempt to control the increasingly aggressive macaque population that stole food and attacked people, causing injury to several individuals.

First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

Officials from the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and provincial executives led by deputy governor Songphol Paenkaew and Muang Lopburi mayor Jamroen Salacheep were involved in the mission on Thursday.

First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

A department official said the first batch of monkeys – 24 males and 3 females – had been released into the caged habitat that includes a pool and swinging vines made from motorcycle tyres.

First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

All the macaques have been spayed, tagged, and passed a physical checkup to ensure that they were in a suitable condition to acclimatise to the new environment, he added.

Officials at the monkey garden will spend the next two weeks monitoring the animals’ health, behaviours, and how they adjust to the new setting before the next batch of around 200-300 monkeys will be transported to the garden by month’s end.

First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

Department officials will also take this pilot period as an opportunity to test the strength of the cage and other systems, namely feeding, wastewater management, lighting and temperature control, as well as general sanitary.

A reporter from The Nation said the 27 monkeys seemed enthusiastic about their new homes, spending their first day exploring every corner, swimming in the pool and swinging on the tyres.

First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

Macaques have been an iconic animal of the province in central Thailand for generations, sparking the colourful annual Monkey Buffet Festival that attracts domestic and foreign tourists.

Four variants of macaques have been found in Lopburi: Crab-eating and rhesus macaques, which are the majority, and pigtailed, and stump-tailed macaques, which are found in smaller numbers.

First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy