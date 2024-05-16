New census system will provide correct data on LGBTQ+ community: NSO

Kanjana Phumalee, director of NSO’s Division of Policy and Academic Statistics, said Thailand lacks a proper census system and the data collected is often inaccurate.

“But with the new data collection system, we will be able to see the way of life, health conditions and disparities they face,” she said.

The office, in coordination with ThaiHealth Promotion and Mahidol University’s Institute for Population and Social Research, is planning to conduct a population- and setting-based survey in Ratchaburi to determine gender identities.

“This is the first time a survey like this is being done. This is the right time [to do this] as Thai society has started considering the LGBTQ+ community as equals,” Mahidol professor Kritaya Archavanitkul said at the survey’s launch on Thursday.

LGBTQ activist Chumaporn "Waddao" Taengkliang said having accurate statistics would serve as a crucial foundation for the government to develop appropriate policies for the community.

