Thai commerce minister meets German official on trade, investment

The meeting focused on attracting investment in data centres and expanding Thailand's AI (artificial intelligence) production base, while also pushing for the successful conclusion of Thailand-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Baden-Württemberg, Germany's third-largest state by population and GDP, accounts for about one-fifth of the total trade value between Thailand and Germany. The region is particularly strong in electronic data-processing equipment and mechanical and electrical machinery.

Pichai highlighted several areas of mutual interest for trade and investment promotion, including the automotive sector, mechanical engineering, electrical circuit boards, data centres, alternative energy, and soft-power industries such as food and tourism.

"We've asked Germany to support the Thailand-EU FTA negotiations to ensure a swift conclusion," Pichai said. "Both sides agree that this agreement will significantly benefit trade and investment between our countries."

The ministers also discussed plans to organise trade delegations, with Pichai extending an invitation to Baden-Württemberg businesses to invest in Thailand. He assured his counterpart that Thailand would facilitate investors from the German state looking to establish operations in the country.