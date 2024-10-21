Urgent measures needed to combat Thailand’s NCD crisis: Somsak

The public health minister is planning to push for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to be added to the national agenda because treating these diseases is costing the government up to 150 billion annually.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Monday that the Cabinet will be asked to consider measures that promote healthy lifestyles, so the number of patients with NCDs does not increase, or at least there are fewer new patients.

“Now, about 150 billion baht is being spent each year on treating NCD patients. In 20 to 30 years, all these NCD patients will die,” he said.

Somsak added that the Cabinet needs to discuss this issue because the surge in NCD patients has become a crisis for Thailand as there are more patients each year.