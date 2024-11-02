Explainer: What the BOT board chairperson cannot do under the law

All eyes are on the upcoming appointment of the next chairperson of the board of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) next Monday (November 4) to replace current chief Poramethi Vimolsiri, whose term expired at the end of September.

Doubts have emerged after the Finance Ministry nominated Kittiratt Na-Ranong as candidate for the position. Analysts said he might be unsuitable due to his involvement as a member and executive committee of a political party, as well as his role as an adviser to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

Although not currently holding a political position, Kittiratt was criticised for his close relationship with the Pheu Thai-led government.

Analysts fear that his appointment as BOT board chairman could result in government interference in the central bank, potentially eroding investor confidence in the bank’s independence from political influence.

The Pheu Thai government has had disagreements on monetary policy with the BOT, especially the policy rate, and has repeatedly urged the central bank to bring the interest rate down to boost the economy.

The Nation looks into the Bank of Thailand Act of 2008 on the curbs on the power of the BOT board chairman. Here are the findings: