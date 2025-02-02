Orange Alert Citywide! PM2.5 levels exceed standards in all Bangkok districts

Today ( February 2, 2025) at 7am, the Bangkok Air Quality Data Center reported that the average PM2.5 concentration in the city was 56.1 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³).

The top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok:

Nong Chok: 70.7 µg/m³

Lat Krabang: 70.6 µg/m³

Thawi Watthana: 68.6 µg/m³

Nong Khaem: 68.2 µg/m³

Khan Na Yao: 66.9 µg/m³

Bueng Kum: 66.6 µg/m³

Min Buri: 66.6 µg/m³

Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok: 66.6 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa: 65.8 µg/m³

Wang Thong Lang: 65.3 µg/m³

Bang Na: 64.8 µg/m³

Bangkok Noi: 63.3 µg/m³