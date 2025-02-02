Orange Alert Citywide! PM2.5 levels exceed standards in all Bangkok districts

Today ( February 2, 2025) at 7am, the Bangkok Air Quality Data Center reported that the average PM2.5 concentration in the city was 56.1 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³).
The top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok:
Nong Chok: 70.7 µg/m³
Lat Krabang: 70.6 µg/m³
Thawi Watthana: 68.6 µg/m³
Nong Khaem: 68.2 µg/m³
Khan Na Yao: 66.9 µg/m³
Bueng Kum: 66.6 µg/m³
Min Buri: 66.6 µg/m³
Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok: 66.6 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa: 65.8 µg/m³
Wang Thong Lang: 65.3 µg/m³
Bang Na: 64.8 µg/m³
Bangkok Noi: 63.3 µg/m³
For the overall areas:
North Bangkok: Average 56.1 - 62.3 µg/m³
East Bangkok: 50 - 70.7 µg/m³
Central Bangkok: 48 - 65.3 µg/m³
South Bangkok: 49.2 - 64.8 µg/m³
The overall air quality falls under the "start to affect health" range, or orange level.
The dust particles are expected to decrease, but air quality is still in the "start to affect health" range. People are advised to use protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks when outdoors, limit outdoor activities or exercises that require heavy exertion, and monitor for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups are advised to follow the same precautions, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and consult a doctor if experiencing symptoms.