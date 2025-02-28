Thai PM insists repatriated Uyghurs will face no charges in China

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday that she has confirmed with Chinese authorities that the 40 Uyghur refugees repatriated from Thailand on Thursday will not face charges or investigation and will be allowed to return to society.

She said that the authorities had determined that the group had entered Thailand illegally and had been detained for nearly 11 years. She added that no third country had come forward to give them refuge, while China had provided documentation proving their Chinese nationality.

“In principle, once nationality is confirmed, individuals must be returned to their country of origin. We have not violated any United Nations’ or human rights regulations,” she insisted.

The premier added that the decision to proceed with repatriation was made after China assured Thailand of the refugees’ safety. These assurances were discussed at multiple levels, including at the ministerial level. She said both Thai and Chinese authorities worked closely to ensure a smooth repatriation process.

“Photo evidence shows that these individuals have been reunited with their families,” she said, adding that Chinese authorities have allowed Thai officials to monitor their well-being. “They have not blocked us from making inquiries.”

The premier also dismissed speculation that the repatriation was linked to future trade negotiations with China.