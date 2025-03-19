Well-known property developer jailed for 44 months for embezzlement

Kris Narongdej, one of the three sibling heirs of the KPN Group, was sentenced to 44 months in prison by the South Bangkok District Court on Wednesday after being convicted of embezzling 35 million baht in rental fees from a plot of land owned by the Narongdej family's businesses.
Kris was sued by his younger brother, Nop Narongdej, for allegedly renting a plot of land and building in Tambon Sisa Jorakhe Yai, Samut Prakan's Bang Sao Thong district, and embezzling rental fees amounting to 35 million baht.
Nop named Kris as the first defendant, CBP Co Ltd as the second defendant, and the board of directors of CBP as the third defendant.
Nop alleged that Kris and CBP had rented the plot and building to Toll Logistic Company without reporting the income to the central fund of the Narongdej family, to which the three heirs—Kris, Nop, and Korn Narongdej—were jointly entitled.
The three brothers have been engaged in lawsuits among themselves over control of the KPN Group's businesses since their mother, the founder of the group, passed away in 2013.
After the court acquitted CBP and its board of directors, it convicted Kris and sentenced him to 44 months in prison for 44 counts of embezzlement.
Kris was released on bail after placing assets worth 400,000 baht as a guarantee.
Speaking to reporters after the ruling, Nop said Kris had been sued because he rented out their mother’s assets without informing him, one of the heirs, and had never shared the rental proceeds with him.
Kris' lawyer, Picha Pomkhai, insisted that Kris did not embezzle the rental fees, and that the amounts had been credited to a firm. He suggested that the lower court might have misunderstood the situation and stated he would seek to explain the case in higher courts—both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court—when he filed an appeal against the ruling.