Well-known property developer jailed for 44 months for embezzlement

Kris Narongdej, one of the three sibling heirs of the KPN Group, was sentenced to 44 months in prison by the South Bangkok District Court on Wednesday after being convicted of embezzling 35 million baht in rental fees from a plot of land owned by the Narongdej family's businesses.

Kris was sued by his younger brother, Nop Narongdej, for allegedly renting a plot of land and building in Tambon Sisa Jorakhe Yai, Samut Prakan's Bang Sao Thong district, and embezzling rental fees amounting to 35 million baht.

Nop named Kris as the first defendant, CBP Co Ltd as the second defendant, and the board of directors of CBP as the third defendant.