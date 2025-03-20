Uyghur deportee assures Phumtham he is happy with his family now

He recounted that he had left Xinjiang as a teenager after being lured away by extremists who persuaded him to travel to Turkey. However, he was arrested during a flight transit in Thailand.

The man said he had been well cared for in Thailand over the past 12 years but had longed for his family and was particularly worried about his mother, who was in poor health.

He added that when he left, his youngest daughter was just two years old. Now, he is living with her, while his wife, who has since divorced him, is living with their eldest daughter.

During the conversation, Phumtham asked him whether he had sent a letter during his detention in Bangkok. The man replied that he had not written any letters and had heard that none of his friends had either.

He said that upon his return home, he received a warm welcome from his neighbours, and the Chinese government reissued his citizen ID card and household registration.

His parents also expressed their happiness at having their son back home. The family offered Phumtham and his delegation drinks and snacks as a gesture of hospitality.

