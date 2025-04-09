Myanmar quake’s impact could extend to Thailand’s fault lines, expert says

The powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28 may have implications for Thailand’s own fault lines, according to Pennung Warnitchai, a structural engineering specialist at the Asian Institute of Technology.

Pennung said that large earthquakes like this one can trigger or increase pressure on nearby fault zones, including those in Thailand.

“This quake may not be the last,” Pennung said.

The energy it released could influence active faults in Tak, Mae Hong Son, and Kanchanaburi, he added.

Thailand is home to 16 known active fault lines, with several concentrated in the northern region. While major quakes are rare, Pennung noted a rise in moderate seismic activity over the past decade.

The Department of Mineral Resources has urged continued monitoring, adding that updated building safety regulations are critical to managing future risks, he added.

Pennung also stressed the need for earthquake-resistant infrastructure in vulnerable provinces.

The Myanmar quake is the strongest to hit the region in recent years and has prompted Thai authorities to increase seismic surveillance, he said.

The expert said officials are advising residents near fault zones to remain alert and informed.