Foreign tourist fined and removed from Maya Bay for rule violation

According to a post on the national park’s Facebook page on Wednesday, the incident that recently went viral on social media took place on April 10 at the National Park Ranger Station near Maya Bay in Krabi province.
A foreign tourist was seen swimming in front of the beach and engaging in recreational activities outside the designated areas set by park authorities, the national park explained, stating that his actions violated the National Park Act BE 2562 (2019), Section 20.
Despite being promptly warned and asked to stop by park officials, the tourist reacted with displeasure, used offensive language and appeared to be intoxicated.
Park officials took legal action by issuing a fine and escorted the tourist out of the national park area, returning him to his accommodation on Phi Phi Don Island.