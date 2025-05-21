Foreign tourist fined and removed from Maya Bay for rule violation

WEDNESDAY, MAY 21, 2025

Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park has issued a clarification regarding a TikTok video showing a foreign tourist behaving inappropriately at Maya Bay.

According to a post on the national park’s Facebook page on Wednesday, the incident that recently went viral on social media took place on April 10 at the National Park Ranger Station near Maya Bay in Krabi province.

A foreign tourist was seen swimming in front of the beach and engaging in recreational activities outside the designated areas set by park authorities, the national park explained, stating that his actions violated the National Park Act BE 2562 (2019), Section 20.

Foreign tourist fined and removed from Maya Bay for rule violation

Despite being promptly warned and asked to stop by park officials, the tourist reacted with displeasure, used offensive language and appeared to be intoxicated.

Foreign tourist fined and removed from Maya Bay for rule violation

Park officials took legal action by issuing a fine and escorted the tourist out of the national park area, returning him to his accommodation on Phi Phi Don Island.

Foreign tourist fined and removed from Maya Bay for rule violation

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy