South Korean PM claims 7 Thai politicians linked to Cambodian scam rings

Thai Facebook page “Than Pao” has published information alleging that seven Thai politicians are involved with call-centre and scam syndicates operating in Cambodia.
The page cited a statement by the South Korean Prime Minister claiming that the list of Thai politicians connected to these criminal groups has already been compiled.
According to the post, the list is reportedly now in the hands of journalists, drawing intense public and media attention as speculation mounts over the identities of the seven politicians and when an official investigation or disclosure might take place.
The issue of Cambodian-based scam networks has become a major international story after the United States filed charges and seized assets belonging to prominent Cambodian businessmen accused of running transnational crime operations.
The development has prompted countries including South Korea and Thailand to intensify crackdowns on these cross-border syndicates.