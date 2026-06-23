Alleged local-government exam fraud network caught altering answer sheets for paying candidates

Anti-corruption officials and police have uncovered an alleged nationwide local-government exam fraud network accused of altering answer sheets to help paying candidates secure civil-service jobs.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) announced the operation at a press conference on Tuesday (June 23), saying officials had seized a large amount of evidence from premises in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi province.
According to officials, the network allegedly demanded payments from candidates in exchange for helping them pass the 2025 local-government recruitment examination and obtain posts as local civil servants or municipal employees.
Authorities said complaints, evidence and audio clips had pointed to a group of individuals and some tutors claiming to have “inside connections” who could help applicants pass the selection process.
The alleged payments reportedly started at 350,000 baht for general positions and rose to 700,000-800,000 baht in areas where competition was especially high.
The examination was part of the 2025 recruitment process for local government personnel, announced on February 17, 2025. It covered 87 positions and 6,669 vacancies nationwide.
The raid took place at around 5.45pm on June 22 after NACC Secretary-General Surapong Intharathaworn assigned Assistant Secretary-General Pattanapong Chanpetchpool and his team to execute a search warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.
The search targeted Sam Mueang Charoen Rung Rueang Kit Co Ltd in Moo 9, Bang Len subdistrict, Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi.
Officials said more than 10 people were found at the scene, most of them state officials. They were allegedly using computer programmes to alter copies of answer sheets so that candidates who had paid the network would receive passing scores.
The altered scores were allegedly made to match the results that had already been announced on the website of the Department of Local Administration.
During the search, officials seized copies of answer sheets, related documents, computers, electronic devices and communication devices.
The evidence reportedly included 18 sets of computers and CPUs, external hard drives and other digital storage devices containing answer-sheet data from candidates across the country.
Officials also found lists of candidates whose scores allegedly had to be changed, as well as copies of answer sheets from the February 15 examination involving around 3,000 candidates.
According to investigators, about 2,000 answer sheets had already been altered.
A preliminary assessment estimated the damage from the alleged fraud at up to 4.5 billion baht.
Investigators said the Bang Yai premises had allegedly been used as a site to alter answer sheets and adjust scores for candidates who had agreed to pay.
A key suspect was identified as the director of a municipality in Phetchabun province, who allegedly collected and concealed the answer sheets at the location.
Officials seized all evidence for legal proceedings and are expanding the investigation to identify other people allegedly involved, including state officials and candidates suspected of taking part in the scheme.
Pattanapong said the operation marked the first time the NACC Office had used this type of search procedure to gather evidence during an NACC investigation.
He said the operation involved cooperation between NACC inquiry officers, investigation and forensic-analysis officials, and ACD police, allowing authorities to seize evidence at the scene in a timely manner.
He described the operation as part of a more proactive, swift and decisive anti-corruption strategy.
The NACC also reminded the media that suspects and defendants are presumed innocent until a final court judgement is issued, and urged reporting that balances the public interest with the rights of those accused.