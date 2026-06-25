Petrol and gasohol prices drop 80 satang in Thailand

OR and Bangchak have announced a reduction in retail fuel prices, cutting petrol and all types of gasohol by 80 satang per litre.

The new prices take effect from 5am on June 25, 2026.

Diesel prices remain unchanged.

The latest retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol is priced at 47.64 baht per litre.

Super Power Gasohol 95 is priced at 50.99 baht per litre.

Petrol Super Power X is priced at 49.79 baht per litre.

Gasohol 98+ is priced at 53.44 baht per litre.

Gasohol 95 is priced at 38.05 baht per litre.

Gasohol 91 is priced at 37.68 baht per litre.

Gasohol E20 is priced at 33.05 baht per litre.

For diesel products, Super Power Diesel is priced at 54.25 baht per litre.