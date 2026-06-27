Truck arson shuts Yala-Betong route as defence volunteer killed in Pattani

Members of the public seeking route information can contact Batu Ta Mong Police Station at 073-281960 for updates and safety advice, according to the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command statement cited by local media.

Defence volunteer killed in Pattani

In a separate incident in Pattani, ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said Abdulloh Yama, a member of the Volunteer Defence Corps attached to Yarang district, was killed at around 7.30am on Saturday (June 27) while returning after taking his child to a tadika school in Ban Ton Makham, Mo Mawi subdistrict, Yarang district.

Initial inquiries found that Abdulloh had left his home in Ban Bo Dan, Mo Mawi subdistrict, to take his child to school before returning along a village road. Authorities said they later cordoned off the scene, collected evidence and launched an investigation to identify and prosecute the attacker.

The motive remains under investigation.

Security agencies seek public cooperation

ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said security agencies were coordinating forces, increasing safety measures and continuing law enforcement operations to protect residents in the southern border provinces.

The agency asked members of the public to report suspicious activity or suspicious individuals through the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command hotline at 1341 or to local task forces, which operate around the clock.

ISOC Region 4 Forward Command also expressed condolences to Abdulloh’s family, relatives and colleagues, and called for all sides to help end violence so residents can live safely and peacefully.

Long-running southern insurgency

Thailand’s southern border provinces have faced a long-running insurgency rooted in historical, ethnic, religious and political grievances. The violence is concentrated mainly in the predominantly Malay Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, as well as parts of Songkhla near the Malaysian border. More than 7,300 people have reportedly been killed since 2004 in fighting between Thai security forces and groups seeking independence for the region.

Malaysia has helped facilitate peace talks between the Thai government and separatist groups since 2013, although the process has repeatedly stalled.

The latest incidents underline the continuing security challenges in the Deep South, where attacks on transport routes, local officials and security personnel continue to affect daily life, public confidence and economic activity.