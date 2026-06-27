Customs arrest Turkish passenger over 12kg cocaine haul at Suvarnabhumi

Suspect faces customs and narcotics charges

The Customs Department said cocaine is classified as a Category 2 narcotic under Thai law.

Those involved in importing or exporting narcotics for commercial purposes face charges under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 and the Narcotics Code. Penalties may include imprisonment of up to 15 years, a fine of up to 1.5 million baht, or both.

Officials said the case reflected the continuing attempt by transnational crime groups to use international air travel routes to move narcotics into Thailand.

214 drug cases seized in nine months

Phantong said that from October 1, 2025, to June 25, 2026, the Customs Department had seized narcotics and psychotropic substances in 214 cases.

The seizures involved 53 suspects and had a combined estimated value of more than 692 million baht.

Crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice”, remained the most frequently seized drug in terms of number of cases, quantity and value.

Parcel routes remain main smuggling channel

The department said postal and express parcel deliveries remained the most common smuggling channel, accounting for more than 76.6% of all drug-related cases detected by customs over the nine-month period.

Officials have also seen a rising trend in attempts to smuggle newer psychotropic substances, including Zopiclone and etomidate.

In response, the Customs Department has stepped up inspections using scanning technology, K-9 detection dogs, intelligence analysis and cooperation with domestic and international agencies.

Customs vows to target wider networks

The department said it would continue expanding investigations in every case to dismantle transnational criminal networks behind drug trafficking.

It also urged members of the public to report suspicious activities or possible offences, saying public cooperation is important to prevent narcotics from spreading in Thailand.