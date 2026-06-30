DSI says warrant issued for Anant Asavabhokhin in laundering case

The Department of Special Investigation has reportedly obtained an arrest warrant for property tycoon Anant Asavabhokhin in a money-laundering case linked to Wat Phra Dhammakaya and the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative embezzlement scandal.

DSI sources said the court approved the warrant on March 18, 2026, after investigators were unable to bring Anant before prosecutors for indictment as scheduled. Investigators now believe he may have left Thailand and are working to trace his whereabouts.

The case follows a decision by the attorney-general to indict Anant, a former senior executive and major figure in Thailand’s property development sector, on a charge of conspiracy by two or more people to commit money laundering, with alleged money laundering committed as a result of that conspiracy.

The charge was brought under Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Act and followed a dissenting opinion by the director-general of the Department of Special Investigation. The case concerns alleged money laundering through land transactions said to be linked to the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative embezzlement case.