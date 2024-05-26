Srettha confident of making his case before Constitutional Court

The charter court is hearing a case against Srettha for allegedly violating the Constitution by appointing Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister’s Office despite his alleged lack of qualifications as per the charter.

The PM expressed his reluctance to talk about the legal matter.

"Because this matter has entered the judicial process, I don't want to talk daily about who did what. Both parties must be respected. Once it enters the process, I am ready to clarify to all parties," he said.