Srettha confident of making his case before Constitutional Court

The charter court is hearing a case against Srettha for allegedly violating the Constitution by appointing Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister’s Office despite his alleged lack of qualifications as per the charter.
The PM expressed his reluctance to talk about the legal matter.
"Because this matter has entered the judicial process, I don't want to talk daily about who did what. Both parties must be respected. Once it enters the process, I am ready to clarify to all parties," he said.
When asked if he was confident about providing an explanation, Srettha replied, "I am confident. I have had discussions with the legal team and we are preparing."
When asked if he was ready to provide explanations both through documents and personally, the PM said, "Yes, there are been ongoing discussions."
When questioned whether this issue was affecting his focus on governance, the prime minister laughed and replied, "You've asked this three times already. You ask every day, and I believe you will ask again tomorrow."
"As for whether this affects my focus, in reality, like me, like Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who are 60 years old or almost 60 years old, we've gone through a lot. We can handle many things simultaneously.
"It comes with the position we hold, whether it's prime minister, deputy prime minister, or Bangkok governor. We've been through a lot. It's the duty that comes with the position. We have to do many things at once, no worries. As I mentioned, when such matters arise, it's part of the judicial process. My responsibility is to clarify, and I will do just that. At the same time, on the administrative side, we must remain steadfast. You can rest assured," Srettha said.