Probe launched into Thaksin’s hospitalisation

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Monday resolved to investigate 12 government officials for allegedly allowing former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to stay at hospital instead of jail.

The anti-graft commission was acting on an accusation that officials at the Department of Corrections and Police General Hospital sent Thaksin to the hospital in Bangkok so that he did not have to serve his term in prison, NACC secretary-general Sarote Phuengramphan said.

According to the accusation, Thaksin was allowed to stay at Police General Hospital for 180 days despite not being seriously ill.

Sarote said the NACC found enough facts, witnesses and evidence to conduct the investigation and thus resolved to proceed with the case and investigate the 12 officials. All the NACC commissioners will be responsible for the investigation, as stipulated in Section 51 of the Organic Act On Anti-Corruption B.E. 2561 (2018), he added.

Thaksin returned to the country on August 22 last year after 15 years in self-imposed exile following the military-led coup that ousted his caretaker government in 2006. He was immediately taken to the Supreme Court, which sentenced him to eight years in prison in three corruption cases. The sentence was later commuted to one year by royal clemency.

Thaksin was hospitalised on his first night in prison from supposed serious illnesses. After spending six months in hospital, Thaksin was paroled and discharged in February.

The former telecommunications tycoon formally completed his one-year prison term on August 31 this year.

Twelve government officials to be investigated include: