A look back at the rift between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai

Tensions are growing within Thailand’s ruling coalition as Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have reportedly clashed over several issues, raising concerns over government unity and policy deadlock.

In recent months, tensions have surfaced within Thailand's ruling coalition, particularly between the Pheu Thai Party and its key partner, the Bhumjaithai Party.

These disagreements span several critical policy areas, including constitutional amendments, legislative reforms, potentially challenging the government's cohesion.

Constitutional amendment stalemate

Efforts to amend the 2017 military-sponsored constitution have also highlighted fractures within the coalition. Pheu Thai, alongside the main opposition People's Party, has pushed for changes to Section 256 to facilitate the creation of a charter drafting assembly.

However, these attempts have repeatedly stalled due to a lack of quorum in joint parliamentary sessions. Critics attribute this impasse to both Senate opposition and a lack of unity within the government, with orchestrated absences preventing progress.

Bhumjaithai's adherence to constitutional court rulings, contrasting with Pheu Thai's more aggressive reform agenda, underscores the ideological rift between the parties.