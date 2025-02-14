A look back at the rift between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai

Tensions are growing within Thailand’s ruling coalition as Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have reportedly clashed over several issues, raising concerns over government unity and policy deadlock.
In recent months, tensions have surfaced within Thailand's ruling coalition, particularly between the Pheu Thai Party and its key partner, the Bhumjaithai Party.
These disagreements span several critical policy areas, including constitutional amendments, legislative reforms, potentially challenging the government's cohesion.
These disagreements span several critical policy areas, including constitutional amendments, legislative reforms, potentially challenging the government's cohesion.
Constitutional amendment stalemate
Efforts to amend the 2017 military-sponsored constitution have also highlighted fractures within the coalition. Pheu Thai, alongside the main opposition People's Party, has pushed for changes to Section 256 to facilitate the creation of a charter drafting assembly.
However, these attempts have repeatedly stalled due to a lack of quorum in joint parliamentary sessions. Critics attribute this impasse to both Senate opposition and a lack of unity within the government, with orchestrated absences preventing progress.
Bhumjaithai's adherence to constitutional court rulings, contrasting with Pheu Thai's more aggressive reform agenda, underscores the ideological rift between the parties.
Amnesty Bill controversy
The proposed amnesty bill, intended to address politically motivated offences, has further strained relations.
Pheu Thai's initial inclusion of offences under Section 112, the lese majeste law, faced internal and external opposition, leading to a retraction of the proposal.
Bhumjaithai's stance on this sensitive issue has been cautious, reflecting a more conservative approach compared to Pheu Thai's reformist position. This discord has manifested in parliamentary votes, with Bhumjaithai members occasionally breaking ranks, prompting criticism from Pheu Thai's leadership.
Leadership dynamics and public perception
The personal dynamics between influential figures add another layer to the coalition's challenges.
Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, Pheu Thai's patriarch, has reportedly expressed frustration over Bhumjaithai's perceived insincerity as a coalition partner.
In an attempt to quell rumours of discord, Thaksin and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul were seen engaging socially, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra downplaying reports of rifts, attributing their meeting to longstanding personal ties rather than political reconciliation efforts.
The ongoing disputes between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai raise questions about the coalition's stability and its ability to effectively govern.
Policy disagreements, coupled with strategic manoeuvring by party leaders, suggest potential realignments within the government.
Observers note that the interplay between personal relationships and political agendas will be crucial in determining the coalition's future trajectory and its capacity to address Thailand's pressing issues cohesively.