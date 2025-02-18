Proposal to amend Article 112 was legitimate, People’s Party says

The People's Party has reiterated that sponsoring a bill aimed at amending the lese majesté law was legitimate despite the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)’s decision to indict some party MPs for breaching ethical standards.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the opposition party's leader Natthapong Ruengpanyawut said that no such action should have been taken against the party, which merely exercised its legislative right.

“Proposing a bill falls under a lawmaker's authority. It does not violate any law or ethical standard," he said.

His remark followed NACC's decision to indict 44 MPs from the now-defunct Move Forward Party for proposing a bill intended to alter the lese majesté law or Article 112 of the Criminal Code in 2021. The bill did not make it through the process for deliberation by the House.

The Commission has charged the MPs with ethical misconduct and summoned them as part of its enquiry process to respond to the allegations.

