Phumtham urges opposition, critics to stop politicising Uyghur repatriation

Critics Warn of Terror Threats, Phumtham Dismisses Fears

Phumtham dismissed these fears, criticising those who suggested the repatriation could lead to attacks.

“What do you want? Do you want to see this country destroyed? Do you want to see bomb attacks to be satisfied?” Phumtham asked.

He urged critics to base their comments on facts rather than personal beliefs and speculation.

“All of you appearing on TV now—do you want to see this country in trouble?” he added.

China Provides Assurances on Uyghur Safety

Phumtham argued that Xinjiang, the Uyghur homeland, had changed significantly over the past decade, and critics were relying on outdated views.

He also emphasised that the Chinese government had formally informed Thailand that the detained Uyghurs were Chinese citizens and that Beijing wanted them repatriated.

Additionally, Phumtham revealed that major countries had been consulted, but none were willing to accept the detained Uyghurs as refugees.

Thailand to Monitor Repatriated Uyghurs’ Well-Being

Phumtham reassured the public that the Chinese government had permitted media access to monitor the well-being of the repatriated Uyghurs. He added that Thailand would send a delegation in approximately 15 days to observe their living conditions, with the Thai embassy in China conducting regular checks.

He also invited the media to accompany the trip to ensure transparency.

Opposition Must Provide Evidence in Censure Debate

When informed that Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang planned to raise the issue during the censure debate, Phumtham challenged the opposition to provide concrete evidence proving that the repatriated Uyghurs had been tortured or killed.

