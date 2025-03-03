Phumtham urges opposition, critics to stop politicising Uyghur repatriation

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday called on the opposition and critics to stop using their “imagination” to portray a terror scenario following the controversial Uyghur repatriation.
Phumtham urged them to refrain from exaggerating the issue, stating that the Chinese government had repeatedly assured the safety of the 40 repatriated Uyghurs.
He questioned whether critics would only be satisfied once Thailand experienced a terror attack, as they had speculated.
Thailand repatriated 40 Uyghurs last Thursday, 11 years after they were arrested and detained for unlawful entry. The Thai government claimed the decision was made after receiving an official letter from China affirming that the repatriated individuals would not be harmed.
However, the move sparked criticism from the opposition and Thai academics, who accused the government of violating Uyghur human rights and giving in to pressure from Beijing. Concerns were raised that Thailand could become a target for terrorism, similar to the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing.
On 17 August 2015, a bomb exploded at Bangkok’s Erawan Shrine, killing six Thais and 14 foreigners, including five Chinese tourists, five Malaysians, and two from Hong Kong. The attack was suspected to be retaliation by Uyghur militants against China’s crackdown on Uyghurs, as the shrine is a popular site for Chinese visitors.
Phumtham dismissed these fears, criticising those who suggested the repatriation could lead to attacks.
“What do you want? Do you want to see this country destroyed? Do you want to see bomb attacks to be satisfied?” Phumtham asked.
He urged critics to base their comments on facts rather than personal beliefs and speculation.
“All of you appearing on TV now—do you want to see this country in trouble?” he added.
Phumtham argued that Xinjiang, the Uyghur homeland, had changed significantly over the past decade, and critics were relying on outdated views.
He also emphasised that the Chinese government had formally informed Thailand that the detained Uyghurs were Chinese citizens and that Beijing wanted them repatriated.
Additionally, Phumtham revealed that major countries had been consulted, but none were willing to accept the detained Uyghurs as refugees.
Phumtham reassured the public that the Chinese government had permitted media access to monitor the well-being of the repatriated Uyghurs. He added that Thailand would send a delegation in approximately 15 days to observe their living conditions, with the Thai embassy in China conducting regular checks.
He also invited the media to accompany the trip to ensure transparency.
When informed that Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang planned to raise the issue during the censure debate, Phumtham challenged the opposition to provide concrete evidence proving that the repatriated Uyghurs had been tortured or killed.