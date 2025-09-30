Rangsiman highlights Cambodian scammer links, warns of laundering in Thailand

Rangsiman Rome, a list MP from the People’s Party, on Tuesday alleged links between an adviser to Cambodian leaders, scam syndicates and transnational crime networks during the government’s policy debate in Parliament.
He named Ben Smith, an adviser to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, citing investigative journalist Tom Wright – renowned for uncovering Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal – as the source.
Rangsiman said that both Hun Sen and Hun Manet had chosen the same adviser, who also had close ties with Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow.
He argued that the current tensions between Thailand and Cambodia were rooted in the entertainment complex bill, which he claimed was being used to channel illicit funds from Cambodia into Thailand.
“The danger is not just about grey capital infiltrating Thailand or pay-offs in the form of yachts and private jets,” he told Parliament. “It could extend to the scam lords themselves becoming part of a political power network.”
He warned that Thailand was no longer merely a transit point for illicit networks but was fast becoming their new destination, a place where scam syndicates aimed to plant their flag and expand their empire.
“Prime Minister, is it not time we did something about this? Suppressing scam gangs—especially the masterminds now on Thai soil—must be a priority. Will you allow this process to take over our country?,” he said.
“You have four months as prime minister; people expect you to take this seriously. Do not let it be a repeat of your tenure as interior minister, when it took far too long to act.”
Rangsiman outlined proposals to tackle scam gangs, ease border tensions and address issues surrounding the Thailand–Cambodia memorandum of understanding (MoU). His proposals are as follows:
On border issues, Rangsiman stressed that beyond skirmishes along the frontier, Cambodia regarded itself as having little to lose in disputes with Thailand.
Even if bilateral trade and business ties are disrupted, Cambodia need not fear. Scam operations already generate vast revenues — accounting for some 60% of GDP — so those in power are less concerned about normal commerce with Thailand as long as scam activity continues to expand, he argued.
Rangsiman called for genuine integration of efforts, saying it should not be limited to the Defence Ministry but involve all ministries, with the prime minister himself at the centre of coordination.
He urged the government to start with a crackdown on call-centre scam gangs, warning against repeating the mistakes of the previous administration. “If scam gangs’ revenues are cut, everything else — including border issues — will become easier. This task must be led by the prime minister,” he said.
On the proposal for a referendum to revoke MoUs 43 and 44 with Cambodia, Rangsiman stressed that the decision touched on many issues. He criticised Parliament for once debating the MoUs in secret.
Instead, he called for the information to be disclosed to the public without allowing the Cambodian side to gain prior knowledge.
He noted that a parliamentary committee had already been set up to study the MoUs, chaired by the current Digital Economy and Society Minister. He expressed hope the committee and government would provide comprehensive answers to society.
If the MoUs are revoked, every scenario must be anticipated, and outcomes prepared to ensure better results, he said.
Rangsiman warned that if the MoUs were cancelled, Cambodia could claim bilateral mechanisms with Thailand had failed and insist on taking the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
He also raised concerns over the maritime front. If MoUs 43 and 44 were revoked, foreign corporations that had already benefited could potentially sue Thailand in arbitration.
Rangsiman confirmed that all his remarks were guided by one principle: safeguarding Thailand’s national interest. He said he supported Thailand’s position of seeking the withdrawal of heavy weapons, joint efforts to clear landmines, and stronger cooperation in tackling cybercrime.
These steps, he argued, would help restore normalcy along the border and provide a foundation for resolving other bilateral issues, regardless of whether the government chose to move forward immediately.
Speaking in his capacity as chairman of the House committee on national security, Rangsiman added that the case involving Ben Smith would be taken up by the committee on October 2.
He said a summons would also be issued to the prime minister to testify before the committee, expressing hope that the premier would cooperate and provide satisfactory information.