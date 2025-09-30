Rangsiman highlights Cambodian scammer links, warns of laundering in Thailand

Rangsiman Rome, a list MP from the People’s Party, on Tuesday alleged links between an adviser to Cambodian leaders, scam syndicates and transnational crime networks during the government’s policy debate in Parliament.

He named Ben Smith, an adviser to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, citing investigative journalist Tom Wright – renowned for uncovering Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal – as the source.

Rangsiman said that both Hun Sen and Hun Manet had chosen the same adviser, who also had close ties with Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow.

He argued that the current tensions between Thailand and Cambodia were rooted in the entertainment complex bill, which he claimed was being used to channel illicit funds from Cambodia into Thailand.

“The danger is not just about grey capital infiltrating Thailand or pay-offs in the form of yachts and private jets,” he told Parliament. “It could extend to the scam lords themselves becoming part of a political power network.”

He warned that Thailand was no longer merely a transit point for illicit networks but was fast becoming their new destination, a place where scam syndicates aimed to plant their flag and expand their empire.

“Prime Minister, is it not time we did something about this? Suppressing scam gangs—especially the masterminds now on Thai soil—must be a priority. Will you allow this process to take over our country?,” he said.

“You have four months as prime minister; people expect you to take this seriously. Do not let it be a repeat of your tenure as interior minister, when it took far too long to act.”