Rangsiman pledges deeper probe into big-time scammer Ben Smith

Asked whether Ben Smith would be summoned to give evidence, Rangsit replied frankly that he did not even know where to summon him from, and suggested it might not be necessary at this stage. “Our priority is to call relevant state agencies and private companies that can provide useful information,” he said, noting that there are many characters involved and that the committee will first hear from core agencies.

He added that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Minister of Interior, is unlikely to appear in person and would probably send a representative.

The committee has invited the police, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the National Intelligence Agency to provide information.

He expressed hope for full cooperation to help dismantle the ringleaders of the scam networks, not only in Thailand but internationally.

On whether Capt Thammanat Prompao, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, should be called in, Rangsiman said the matter would be reconsidered. “Capt Thammanat is certainly among those we may need to summon,” he said, adding that Thammanat is one of the witnesses with the most knowledge of the case, on a par with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who cannot be called as he is currently serving a prison sentence.

Rangsiman said the committee might summon Capt Thammanat again if the evidence warrants it.