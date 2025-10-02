Rangsiman pledges deeper probe into big-time scammer Ben Smith

Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP for the People’s Party and chair of the Parliamentary Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, Strategy and National Reform, said on Thursday (October 2) that the committee will examine measures to crack down on scammer and call-centre gangs, with particular focus on Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith.
He said investigators suspect Ben Smith may be a major ringleader, a “mammoth” figure, in a Cambodian scam network that is funnelling illicit funds into Thailand through energy businesses, banks and other companies.
The network is also alleged to be using entertainment complexes linked to the previous government’s policies to speed up money-laundering on a vast scale. “When you identify a key man, you have to deal with him,” Rangsiman said, explaining why the security committee is scrutinising this individual.
Asked whether Ben Smith would be summoned to give evidence, Rangsit replied frankly that he did not even know where to summon him from, and suggested it might not be necessary at this stage. “Our priority is to call relevant state agencies and private companies that can provide useful information,” he said, noting that there are many characters involved and that the committee will first hear from core agencies.
He added that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Minister of Interior, is unlikely to appear in person and would probably send a representative.
The committee has invited the police, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the National Intelligence Agency to provide information.
He expressed hope for full cooperation to help dismantle the ringleaders of the scam networks, not only in Thailand but internationally.
On whether Capt Thammanat Prompao, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, should be called in, Rangsiman said the matter would be reconsidered. “Capt Thammanat is certainly among those we may need to summon,” he said, adding that Thammanat is one of the witnesses with the most knowledge of the case, on a par with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who cannot be called as he is currently serving a prison sentence.
Rangsiman said the committee might summon Capt Thammanat again if the evidence warrants it.
On Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES) Chaichanok Chidchob’s claim that, before taking office, someone approached an acquaintance offering to pay him 40 million baht a month to prevent enforcement against call-centre, scammers and illegal websites, Rangsiman said the matter might be connected, but is not the committee’s main focus. “Our principal target is Ben Smith, because we want to dismantle the ringleaders of the scam networks,” he said. “We do not yet know how closely the alleged 40-million-baht bribe is linked to Ben Smith. If a connection is found, the case would be far more serious, even ministers can be bought, and would require further questioning.”
On Chaichanok’s decision to set up an investigative committee to probe the alleged 40-million-baht bribery, Rangsiman described that step as the minimum required response, noting there is still no clear timeline or deadline for its findings. “What Chaichanok has done is useful insofar as it raises questions, but it is not enough,” he said. “If one agency can be bought, might others be bought too? Could such bribes be widespread? These are the concerns that help explain why call-centre scam gangs have so far proved difficult to eliminate, and why we must examine whether state agencies have been compromised.”
Rangsiman said the committee will prioritise gathering concrete, evidential information from the relevant agencies before deciding on further legal or asset-seizure measures.