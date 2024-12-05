SRT runs special Bangkok-Chachoengsao train to celebrate Father’s Day

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Thursday launched a special round trip driven by two Word War II locomotives from Bangkok to Chachoengsao province.
The special tourist train left Bangkok at 8am to Chachoengsao and would return later in the day.
Deputy SRT governor Anan Phonimdaeng presided over the ceremony to launch the special train trip from Hua Lamphong railway station.
The train was pulled by two Japanese Pacific steam locomotives Nos 824 and 850, which were built shortly after World War II by Nippon Sharyo. The SRT imported 40 Pacific steam locomotives from Japan from 1942 to 1953. Only two Pacific steam locomotives are still in operation for special holidays.
The two locomotives are provided regular maintenance at the Thonburi shed and they are used for special trips on seven national holidays each year:
Those who missed the trip on Thursday can prepare for the next trip on March 26.
The ticket price for the third class is 329 baht and air-conditioned carriages cost 799 baht.