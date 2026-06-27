Foreign travellers drive 96.6% of Thailand’s mid-year hotel bookings

Thailand’s hotel industry is seeing resilient mid-year demand from international travellers, who now account for 96.6% of forward bookings and are reserving rooms earlier than last year, giving operators more room to manage pricing, promotions and guest experiences.
According to SiteMinder’s mid-year Hotel Booking Trends report, which analysed hotel stays between June and September across 22 major travel markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas, Thailand’s share of forward hotel bookings from international travellers rose from 95.8% in the same period last year.
The figure places Thailand just behind Singapore, where international travellers account for 97% of forward bookings, and ahead of Indonesia at 94.1%. These three countries are the only Asian markets in the report where international travellers make up more than 90% of total forward hotel bookings.
The data shows that Thailand’s mid-year hotel market remains heavily driven by overseas demand, despite global uncertainty affecting travel patterns in recent months.
Travellers from the Northern Hemisphere planning summer holidays, together with Australians planning winter breaks, are continuing to book Thailand for mid-year stays.
This strong international demand is important for hotel operators because it gives them greater visibility over occupancy, revenue and staffing needs during a period that has traditionally offered room for further growth outside the peak winter season.
SiteMinder found that international travellers are booking accommodation in Thailand earlier than before.
The average booking lead time for mid-year stays rose by 5.6 days from last year, the highest increase in the region. This lifted Thailand’s average lead time to 154.1 days, compared with 148.6 days in 2025, based on data as of April 30 in both years.
Among nearby markets, Indonesia recorded the longest average lead time at 168.5 days, up 3.6 days year on year. Singapore followed at 150.7 days, up 3.8 days, while Malaysia stood at 136.8 days, up 5.4 days.
Supakrit Phansomboon, country manager for Thailand at SiteMinder, said the longer booking window was a positive sign for Thai hotels.
“Amid global volatility that has affected travel in recent months, hotels in Thailand have continued to attract international travellers. In particular, longer booking lead times are a positive trend, giving operators more time to deliver stay experiences that better meet guests’ needs, while also allowing them to offer attractive deals to travellers who plan ahead,” he said.
Forward hotel bookings for Thailand’s mid-year period increased by 5.1% from the same period last year.
September is expected to record the strongest growth, with bookings forecast to rise 16% year on year. This would be the second-highest growth rate in the region after Taiwan, where bookings are expected to increase 63.4%.
July bookings are expected to rise 9.8%, while August is projected to grow 3.3%. June is the only month expected to record a decline, with bookings down 0.5% from the same month last year.
The figures suggest that Thailand’s mid-year tourism demand is not evenly spread across the period, with September emerging as a key month for hotel operators seeking to capture late-summer and early-autumn travel demand.
Thailand’s hotel sector is also seeing stronger pricing.
Average room rates for the mid-year period rose 3.4% year on year to US$202, suggesting that stronger demand is not being driven purely by discounting.
August is expected to post the highest average room rate at US$225, up 5.1% from the same period last year. June is expected to record the lowest average rate at US$182, still up 2.7% year on year.
The combination of higher forward bookings and rising room rates points to a healthier revenue environment for Thai hotels, especially those able to target early-planning international travellers with tailored offers.
Supakrit said the strength of Thailand’s hotel business in the first half showed that the mid-year period still offered major growth opportunities for operators.
However, he said hotels needed deeper insight into traveller behaviour and demand patterns, as well as the ability to respond quickly to market changes.
“The strength of Thailand’s hotel business in the first half of the year shows that this period still offers significant growth opportunities for operators. However, capturing these opportunities effectively requires deep insight into traveller behaviour and demand, as well as the ability to respond to changes in real time,” he said.
He added that modern technology was now essential for hotel operators, as the right tools could help them access updated market data and adjust revenue and distribution strategies in line with changing traveller demand.
The report indicates that Thailand’s hotel sector is benefiting from three important trends at the same time: high international demand, earlier bookings and stronger room rates.
For operators, this means more time to plan promotions, manage room inventory, adjust prices and improve guest experiences before travellers arrive.
For the wider tourism industry, the findings suggest that Thailand remains a preferred destination for international visitors in the mid-year travel period, with demand becoming more valuable as guests plan further ahead and pay higher rates.