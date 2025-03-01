40 repatriated Chinese have safely rejoined families: Embassy

It went on to write that these individuals were sent back home after complying with the relevant legal procedures, adding that it is the best protection of their legal rights and interests.

“China will continue to provide additional support to help these individuals reintegrate into society and resume normal lives,” the embassy said.

It said that the Thai government had sent officials to observe the situation in Xinjiang, adding that China will remain open to welcoming Thai officials and citizens in future visits to Xinjiang to check on the conditions of the repatriated individuals.

The embassy did not mention that the 40 repatriated individuals are Uyghurs.