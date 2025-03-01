40 repatriated Chinese have safely rejoined families: Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok on Friday posted photos of 40 Chinese nationals who were repatriated from Thailand on Thursday joining their families in Xinjiang for the first time after being detained for illegal entry for over a decade.
“Both the Chinese and Thai governments place great importance on law enforcement and the protection of human rights,” the embassy wrote. “China has already informed the Thai side that the violations committed by these Chinese nationals were limited to illegal immigration and no other serious offences were found.”
It went on to write that these individuals were sent back home after complying with the relevant legal procedures, adding that it is the best protection of their legal rights and interests.
“China will continue to provide additional support to help these individuals reintegrate into society and resume normal lives,” the embassy said.
It said that the Thai government had sent officials to observe the situation in Xinjiang, adding that China will remain open to welcoming Thai officials and citizens in future visits to Xinjiang to check on the conditions of the repatriated individuals.
The embassy did not mention that the 40 repatriated individuals are Uyghurs.
The deportation has drawn international criticism, with concerns about the potential risks these individuals may face upon their return.
On Friday, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that she had confirmed with Chinese authorities that the 40 Uyghur refugees repatriated from Thailand would not face charges or investigation and would be allowed to return to society.
She said that the authorities had determined that the group had entered Thailand illegally and had been detained for nearly 11 years. She added that no third country had come forward to give them refuge, while China had provided documentation proving their Chinese nationality.