Oil drops to four-month low as Trump keeps Iran talks on track

Global oil prices settled at their lowest level in four months on Wednesday (July 1), after US President Donald Trump said the latest talks between the United States and Iran in Qatar had gone well, easing investor concern over possible supply disruption.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery fell 92 US cents, or 1.32%, to close at US$68.58 a barrel.

Brent crude for September delivery dropped US$1.38, or 1.89%, to settle at US$71.57 a barrel.

Analysts also cut their oil price forecasts for the first time since the war began.

Trump said the talks in Qatar had gone well and that Washington was developing a very good relationship with Tehran.

He also played down the prospect of a return to all-out conflict, saying: “I think they’ve come a long way.”

The United States and Iran concluded a round of indirect talks in Doha with no clear sign of progress towards a lasting peace deal.

Sources familiar with the discussions said negotiators spent two days focusing on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the unfreezing of Iranian funds, two issues covered under the initial agreement announced two weeks earlier.

The talks were technical in nature, and the sources said Iran’s nuclear programme was not discussed.