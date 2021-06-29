Global Compact Network Thailand joins forces with "CEOs" to elevate business plan setting targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Ms. Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth, Executive Director, Global Compact Network Thailand, said that Thailand has been honored for the second year by the UN Global Compact to co-host a global panel discussion with leading CEOs of Thai businesses. They have participated in 3 key sessions. Starting from the opening plenary of the Summit, Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) and Chairperson of Global Compact Network Thailand joined the high-level discussion, "Light the Way to Glasgow and Net-Zero: Credible Climate Action for a 1.5°C World." Mr. Dan Pathomvanich, CEO of NR Instant Produce Public Company Limited, participated in the discussion, “A New Era of Action, Accelerate Climate Action: Raising Business Pathway to Decarbonization ” to combat climate change and add business solutions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Mr. Ho Ren Hua, CEO of Thai Wah Public Company Limited, participated in a plenary discussion on, “SDG Ambition: Mobilizing Ambition for Corporate Actions Towards the Global Goals.” The three leading Thai organizations reflected on the potential of the Thai business sector to make a difference in terms of sustainability on a global scale. They are an example of business organizations adopting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), have a clear and concrete plan, especially on climate change, with measurableoutcomes.

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of C.P. Group and Chairperson of Global Compact Network Thailand said that to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we must start by raising awareness of the current unsustainable consumption patterns such as the long-standing overconsumption of natural resources, resulting in global warming. Being in the agri-food and retail businesses, C.P. Group works with more than 100,000 stakeholders and partners to manage our supply chain. Most importantly, we raise awareness of our more than 400,000 employees to pursue the same objective in sustainable business practices.

Over the next ten years, C.P. Group will draw from renewable energy for our 1,600 MegaWatts of energy need. At the same time, the Group aims to drive waste disposal, especially the food waste, in the entire process to zero.

He also urged all stock exchanges and the governments throughout the world to require all companies to report on their progress towards zero emissions. Such reports will help make the net zero by 2050 goal obtainable and tangible when the entire private sector races towards the same goal. Moreover, he stressed the importance of upgrading our educational system to include not only lessons on digital technology but also sustainability as part of the curriculum.

Mr. Dan Pathomvanich, CEO of NR Instant Produce Public Company Limited noted that NRF aimed to turn the world into carbon-free through changes in the food system. NRF aspires to become the world's largest producer of plant-based protein and food. The company is going to build the world’s largest production network. From international brands, the network connects to start-ups, to supermarkets, to sustainable transition to low-carbon food production. The NRF's priority is to manage its supply chain by conveying a clear policy from the CEO to the middle management and even the workers at the sourcing office. This will help ensure that the products’ quality meet the company’s standards.

He also pointed out the main challenge in the food business: Transition from agricultural production based on chemicals to non-chemical and bio-farming. Doing so will reduce the emissions of greenhouse gas in itself.

"COVID-19 has transformed the supply chain. Everyone wants to be healthy. Everyone wants clean food and wants it "NOW." To fulfill people’s needs will drive the sector to overhaul its business plan towards sustainability and transform companies to become those of the 22nd century," Mr. Dan said.