Multidimensional poverty reduces worldwide while COVID-19 exposes existing vulnerabilities

Bangkok, 11 October 2021 – 70 countries revealed significant reduction in multiple dimensions of poverty and Thailand has the lowest multidimensional poverty level in ASEAN, yet existing systemic vulnerabilities are exposed by COVID-19, according to UNDP’s new analysis.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), is a measure that looks beyond income to include 10 indicators that capture the education, health, and standard of living dimensions, where a lower score implies a lower poverty ranking.

The 2021 MPI covers 109 developing countries, which are home to 5.9 billion people. The report shows that 70 countries studied, covering roughly 5 billion people, experienced a statistically significant reduction in their multidimensional poverty levels at least one period during the two decades before the COVID-19.

According to the report, Thailand’s multidimensional poverty index is 0.002, the lowest among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries that are included in the study, such as Myanmar (0.176), Cambodia (0.170), Lao People’s Democratic Republic (0.108), Philippines (0.024), Viet Nam (0.019), and Indonesia (0.014). Thailand’s score is also lower than that of the East Asia and the Pacific (0.023) region.

Nevertheless,1.3 billion people—about 92 percent of the population in developing countries—remain multidimensionally poor.

