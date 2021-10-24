Thailand Startup In Post Covid Era 2022

Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon will enlighten the audience about his experiences in successfully developing and effectively promoting startup in Australia, a country which hosts scores of outstanding startups that make it an example for the world.
See you at our informative & exciting "Virtual Forum: Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era" on October 29, 2021, from 2PM to 4PM
Register: www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022
Call (02) 338 3000 – 1 for more information.
Published : October 24, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 22, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021