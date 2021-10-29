Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Welcome You to the Metaverse with New Company Vision Announced at Connect 2021

In a founder's letter, Mark Zuckerberg laid out the vision for the metaverse that will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanding into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let people share immersive experiences with others even when unable to be together — and do things together that couldn’t be done in the physical world.

Speaking during his keynote, Mark Zuckerberg said, “I'm proud of what we've built so far, and excited about what comes next – as we move beyond what's possible today, beyond the constraints of screens, beyond the limits of distance and physics – and towards a future where everyone can be present with each other, create new opportunities, and experience new things. It’s a future that is beyond any one company and that will be made by all of us.”