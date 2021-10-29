Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Welcome You to the Metaverse with New Company Vision Announced at Connect 2021

In a founder's letter, Mark Zuckerberg laid out the vision for the metaverse that will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanding into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let people share immersive experiences with others even when unable to be together — and do things together that couldn’t be done in the physical world.
Speaking during his keynote, Mark Zuckerberg said, “I'm proud of what we've built so far, and excited about what comes next – as we move beyond what's possible today, beyond the constraints of screens, beyond the limits of distance and physics – and towards a future where everyone can be present with each other, create new opportunities, and experience new things. It’s a future that is beyond any one company and that will be made by all of us.”
The metaverse is the latest example of how Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow together. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connected and apps like Messenger and Instagram have further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens towards immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality, marking the next evolution in a long line of social technologies and ushering in a new chapter for the company.
The announcement was made at this year’s annual Connect conference, bringing together augmented and virtual reality developers, content creators, marketers, and others to celebrate the industry’s momentum and growth, explored what experiences in the metaverse could feel like over the next decade — from social connection, to entertainment, gaming, fitness, work, education, and commerce.
The company also announced new tools to help people build for the metaverse, including Presence Platform, which will enable the next generation of mixed reality experiences on Quest 2, and the steps the company is taking to realize the full social potential of the metaverse in the future, including a $150-million investment in immersive learning to train the next generation of creators.
Mark Zuckerberg emphasized during the announcement, “Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future. Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company, and I want to anchor our work and identity on what we're building toward.”
Watch the full Connect keynote and learn more about how the metaverse will unlock new opportunities at meta.com. You can also learn more about the work to develop the Meta brand at the company’s design blog.
Published : October 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
