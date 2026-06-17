Bangkok’s Premium Co-Working Space, “The Great Room” Becomes Industrious

“At the core, The Great Room and Industrious share the same belief that work should feel human,” added Su Anne Mi, Managing Director, Industrious APAC and Co-Founder, The Great Room. “That philosophy is what defined The Great Room across APAC, and it carries forward under the Industrious brand. Being part of a truly global network amplifies what we can offer our members and partners, and we're excited about what that means for the region.”

“Thailand has been part of The Great Room story since 2018, and stepping into the Industrious brand is a sign of how much more we want to build here. For our members at Gaysorn Tower and Park Silom, it opens the door to far more than Bangkok. Same spaces, same people, same hospitality, now under one name, known worldwide,” concluded Su Anne Mi.

APAC is central to Industrious's next chapter. The company plans to grow by over 50% in APAC over the next 12 months, including the opening of 3 new locations in Singapore alone in 2026, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.

ABOUT INDUSTRIOUS

Industrious is the world's leading workplace experience company. We make workplaces welcoming, empowering, and delightful, and create enriching experiences for individuals and teams of all sizes. Our flexible offerings include dedicated offices, turnkey private suites, and on-demand access to coworking and meeting spaces. Landlords and occupiers partner with Industrious to activate whole buildings, streamline operations, and elevate amenities. Acquired by CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) in 2025 and founded in 2012, Industrious now operates more than 250 flexible workspaces across 80+ cities, including many of the world's most iconic properties. For more information, visit industriousoffice.com.