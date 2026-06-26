Buccellati Opens Its First Boutique in Thailand at Siam Paragon, Marking The Maison's Largest Boutique in Asia Pacific

Marking the Maison’s debut in the Thai market, the new boutique also represents Buccellati’s largest boutique in the Asia Pacific region to date, underscoring the Maison’s continued expansion across Southeast Asia and its commitment to bringing its distinguished Italian craftsmanship and heritage closer to clients in the region.
Designed to immerse visitors in the world of Buccellati, the new boutique embodies the refined elegance and artisanal excellence that have defined the Italian high jewellery and silverware Maison for more than a century. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to express Buccellati’s distinctive identity, where heritage, artistry and exceptional craftsmanship come together in a timeless expression of Italian luxury.
The façade is framed by a luminous portal featuring Buccellati’s iconic historical display cases and an animated presentation that offers insight into the intricate techniques behind each creation. Beyond the entrance, visitors are welcomed into an elegant setting inspired by the brand’s artistic legacy and centuries-old goldsmithing traditions. Ornate wood panelling, handmade Italian stucco work and flooring reminiscent of historic European palaces create a refined backdrop for Buccellati’s creations. Intricately inlaid wooden decorations pay tribute to the brand’s rich history, while antique mirrors throughout the space lend an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.
Further elevating the boutique experience is an exceptional collection of antique furnishings dating from the 18th and 19th centuries, including richly worked gold-leaf mirrors and carved, gilded wooden consoles topped with marble slabs. A particular highlight of the Siam Paragon boutique is a pair of rare antique mirrors from 16th-century Naples, crafted from finely carved wood and finished using the traditional doratura a mecca gilding technique. Preserved with their original mirror plates, these remarkable pieces have been specially selected for the Bangkok boutique, creating a distinctive setting that reflects the Maison’s unique blend of Italian refinement and timeless sophistication.
The Siam Paragon boutique presents a curated selection of Buccellati’s iconic jewellery collections, including Macri, Opera, Tulle, alongside High Jewellery creations, silverware, flatware and giftware. Clients are invited to discover the Maison’s distinctive hand-engraving techniques and the enduring legacy of Italian goldsmith traditions within an intimate and elegant setting.
As Buccellati continues to strengthen its presence across Asia-Pacific, the opening of its Bangkok boutique marks an important milestone in the Maison’s international expansion, offering clients in Thailand a unique opportunity to experience the Maison’s exceptional savoir-faire, refined aesthetics, and rich legacy that have made Buccellati as one of the world’s most admired luxury jewellery houses.
Boutique Information