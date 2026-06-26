Buccellati Opens Its First Boutique in Thailand at Siam Paragon, Marking The Maison's Largest Boutique in Asia Pacific

Marking the Maison’s debut in the Thai market, the new boutique also represents Buccellati’s largest boutique in the Asia Pacific region to date, underscoring the Maison’s continued expansion across Southeast Asia and its commitment to bringing its distinguished Italian craftsmanship and heritage closer to clients in the region.

Designed to immerse visitors in the world of Buccellati, the new boutique embodies the refined elegance and artisanal excellence that have defined the Italian high jewellery and silverware Maison for more than a century. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to express Buccellati’s distinctive identity, where heritage, artistry and exceptional craftsmanship come together in a timeless expression of Italian luxury.