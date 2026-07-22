Hitachi Energy and EGAT to achieve the world’s first 550 kV eco-efficient gas retrofill while retaining existing equipment, advancing Thailand’s net-zero goals

Bangkok, July 22, 2026 Hitachi Energy, the global leader in electrification, in collaboration with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), will complete the world’s first 550 kilovolt (kV) application of eco-efficient EconiQ® retrofill technology on existing, in service assets originally designed for sulfur hexafluoride (SF₆). This breakthrough project will preserve Thailand’s grid performance while delivering a measurable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

EGAT will upgrade 130 meters of 550 kV gas-insulated lines (GIL) at the Nan Substation using Hitachi Energy’s EconiQ high-voltage technology. The project replaces existing SF₆ with an advanced eco-efficient gas mixture without modifying or replacing any primary equipment.

This upgrade enables EGAT to eliminate approximately 800 kg of SF₆, avoid 97 tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions and deliver more than 95 percent reduction in CO₂-equivalent impact while maintaining full performance and system reliability[1].