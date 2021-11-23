BGRIM acquires majority stake in Vietnamese wind farm, consistent with renewable energy and net-zero carbon emission milestones

B.Grimm Power PCL (BGRIM), Thailand’s leading industrial power producer with growing regional presence, has stepped up its renewal energy portfolio by acquiring a majority ownership in a key wind power scheme in Vietnam.

BGRIM, through its wholly-owned subsidiary B.Grimm Renewable Power 1 Co Ltd, has purchased an 80% stake in Huong Hoa Holding Joint Stock Company, the sponsor of the 48-megawatt Huong Hoa Onshore Wind Farm Project in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri province.

BGRIM has paid US$7 million (231 million baht) for the stake to Nguyen Van Quan, the Huong Hoa Holding shareholder. The deal was sealed on 16 November 2021 after being endorsed by the relevant regulatory authorities of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The transaction is in line with the directive given by BGRIM’s Board of Directors on 11 August and 11 November.

Huong Hoa Holding has already secured a contract to supply the electrical output from the wind farm in Vietnam’s north central coast region to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).

Truong Thanh Energy and Real Estate Joint Stock Company (TEG), a listed company on the Vietnam Stock Exchange, holds another 20% stake in Huong Hoa Holding, to whom BGRIM has been in a successful collaboration with in the development of the remarkable track record of the first national largest installed capacity under the single PPA of 257-MW Phu Yen TTP JSC Solar PV Project in Phu Yen province. The project also gained the renowned international award, namely the Best Vietnam Solar Power Plant Developer 2019, as well as securing Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s $186 million loan, through the country’s first certified green loan of its kind.