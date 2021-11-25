GPC Consortium signs PPP contract for Laem Chabang Port Phase III Project

GPC International Terminal Ltd. (GPC) has signed a public-private partnership (PPP) contract with the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) to develop and operate the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3, Terminal F project in Chonburi province. The investment value in terms of the berth structure development is 30,871 million baht. This joint endeavor aims to push the Laem Chabang Port towards the gateway of trade and investment, which will potentially drive Thailand towards becoming a regional hub and increase the country’s competitive edge. The port is expected to open for commercial operations by 2025.

GPC is a joint venture between Gulf Energy Development plc (GULF), PTT Tank Terminal Company Limited (PTT TANK) and CHEC OVERSEA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDING PTE. LTD. (CHEC OVERSEA) where GULF holds a 40% stake, while PPT TANK and CHEC OVERSEA hold 30% of the shares respectively.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, presided over the signing ceremony and gave congratulations on the signing: “The Laem Chabang Port Phase 3, Terminal F project is a significant infrastructure project of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development plan. It will boost the economy in a move to support the growth of future international sea freight as well as improve the well-being of the people following the government’s commitment as the development promotes the value chain and multimodal transport management to increase efficiency and reduce shipping costs. This will develop and expand the area behind the Laem Chabang Port to its fullest potential.”