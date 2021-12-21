Wed, December 22, 2021

business

Ranong, Chittagong ports sign MoU to launch shorter sea freight route

The MoU, which is also backed by the Bangladesh Container Ship Owner’s Association, will offer businesses a shorter and cheaper shipping route.

Thailand’s Ranong Port and Chittagong Port in Bangladesh signed a virtual memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday in a bid to enhance cooperation and promote sea freight.

The MoU, which is also backed by the Bangladesh Container Ship Owner’s Association, will offer businesses a shorter and cheaper shipping route.

Ranong, Chittagong ports sign MoU to launch shorter sea freight route

The agreement will also help strengthen trade and investment under the cooperation framework between countries under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec).

The MoU was also created to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Bangladesh, which falls on October 5, 2022. The two countries are also discussing a free trade agreement.

Ranong, Chittagong ports sign MoU to launch shorter sea freight route Present at the virtual meeting were officials from the Port Authority of Thailand and diplomats from both sides serving as witnesses.

Related News

Published : December 21, 2021

Related News

Ajinomoto joins online seminar in Health Tech Thailand 2021

Published : Dec 22, 2021

Baht up as investors believe Omicron will not get much worse in Thailand

Published : Dec 22, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate despite governments economic stimulus measures

Published : Dec 22, 2021

Stocks extend advance, while treasurys decline

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

Ajinomoto joins online seminar in Health Tech Thailand 2021

Published : Dec 22, 2021

Foreigners can still enter under Phuket Sandbox

Published : Dec 22, 2021

7 govt agencies ready New Year gifts for people

Published : Dec 22, 2021

Baht up as investors believe Omicron will not get much worse in Thailand

Published : Dec 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.