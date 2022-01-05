Carabao Foundation contributes to Phimpha Hospitals purchase of medical equipment

The Carabao Foundation has donated 100,000 baht to the Phimpha Hospital in Chacheongsao to support its purchase of medical equipment. On behalf of the foundation, Kamoldist Smuthkochorn, Deputy managing and Kanokkorn Jaichuen, Public relations manager of Carabao Group, presented the donation to the hospital's director Pornthip Mingcharoen on 23 December 2021.

The hospital serves the people of Bang Pakong District and the general public in terms of promoting good health, disease control, medical treatment and first aid.

Standing by its philosophy of 'Creating Value of Life', The Carabao Foundation intends to deliver assistance to the society, where possible. Since its inception 24 years ago, the foundation has helped and supported numerous organisations and individuals.