CP Foods receives two awards from the Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) received two awards from The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021 organized by The Asset, Asia's leading financial and investment magazine , namely Best CEO Award in the Agro & Food business and Gold Award for ESG, reflecting the commitment and outstanding achievement in strategic management with social responsibility, environment and good corporate governance in a fast-changing business environment.

Mr. Prasit Boonduangprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CP Foods, was named the Best CEO Award from the outstanding ability in the business management under rapidly changing situations, and communicating transparent information to stakeholders as well as being able to create effective cooperation both internally and externally.

Meanwhile, CP Foods received the Gold Award for ESG thanks to its performance and multiple activities related to Environment, Society and Governance.

These awards reflecting CP Foods's commitment to operate business with social and environmental responsibility. The company also placed utmost importance to good corporate governance and transparency to create sustainable business growth. During the Covid-19 crisis, many measures have been put in place to ensure uninterrupted operations. Moreover, CP Foods, as a good citizen, has provided aids to the society amid the Covid-19 pandemic by delivering food supplies to help those who have affected by the crisis.