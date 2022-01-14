The Standard, HUA HIN Brings Art To Life With “CREATURE IS”, An Immersive, Interactive Culture Festival

Together, these free-spirited aesthetes will transform The Standard into a living gallery, filled with dramatic artworks and uplifting installations, including stunning sand sculptures on Hua Hin Beach illuminated by light and laser shows. Intimate workshops of up to 12 people will be staged on the first three days, with FREAK hosting monoprint and printmaking sessions on 21 & 22 January respectively, and LOLAY teaching the art of etching on 23 January.

“CREATURE IS will be an interactive exhibition that has never been seen before in Thailand. NEV3R has brought together an eclectic line-up of contemporary artists to create this cultural carnival. We don’t just want visitors to view paintings or sculptures from behind a rope; we want them to talk to the creators and understand their emotions and influences. This is another example of how The Standard, Hua Hin is showcasing local art and culture in all its forms,” said Marc Sittl, the resort’s General Manager.

Newly-opened in December 2021, The Standard, Hua Hin brings a cool Miami vibe to Thailand’s golden gulf coast. With 199 rooms, suites and villas, an mid-century Lido pool and bar, a restaurant and juice café, all set in lush tropical gardens, this chic seafront hotel is set to attract experience-seeking explorers.

The Standard hotels are only present in the planet’s most desirable destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, Hollywood to Hua Hin. For more information, please visit www.standardhotels.com.