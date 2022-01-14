CPF joins hands with DSM & Blonk for sustainable protein production

CPF (Thailand) Public Company Limited or CPF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dutch multinational firms, Royal DSM NV, an expert in food and nutrition solutions and Blonk Consultants, leading firm in environmental and sustainability research in the agri-food sector, on Animal Protein Sustainability Project.

Under this MoU, CPF will apply "SustellTM", a sustainability tool designed specifically for the livestock and agro-industry businesses to help collect data, analyze and find sustainable ways to reduce the environmental footprint in the livestock business.

The Sustell Service is the first service of its kind, an environmental footprint calculation tool that analyze the environmental impact in multiple dimensions throughout the product life cycle such as climate change, resource use, water scarcity, marine and freshwater eutrophication, ozone depletion, and etc. The results will be verified by Third Party internationally to ensure accuracy and transparency.