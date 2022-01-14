CPF joins hands with DSM & Blonk for sustainable protein production

CPF (Thailand) Public Company Limited or CPF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dutch multinational firms, Royal DSM NV, an expert in food and nutrition solutions and Blonk Consultants, leading firm in environmental and sustainability research in the agri-food sector, on Animal Protein Sustainability Project.
Under this MoU, CPF will apply "SustellTM", a sustainability tool designed specifically for the livestock and agro-industry businesses to help collect data, analyze and find sustainable ways to reduce the environmental footprint in the livestock business.
The Sustell Service is the first service of its kind, an environmental footprint calculation tool that analyze the environmental impact in multiple dimensions throughout the product life cycle such as climate change, resource use, water scarcity, marine and freshwater eutrophication, ozone depletion, and etc. The results will be verified by Third Party internationally to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer at CPF, said, with a "Sustainable Kitchen of the World" vision, the company places importance upon the development of quality, safe and environmentally friendly products. By partnering with leading experts in sustainable food production like DSM and Blonk Consultants, the company will be able to improve its products and creating sustainability for the society and environment.
"This cooperation is in line with CPFs' direction of producing and delivering high quality protein products that are delicious and having better nutritional value for consumers. It also important to apply digitization in every part of production for a better quality and cost efficient. SustellTM will increase the accuracy of environmental impact data analysis and meet the global trends and our stakeholders' demand on the sustainable foods," said Mr. Prasit.
This environmental footprint calculation tool will also support the development of nutritional and sustainable innovations, such as probiotics-fed meat and green products. At present, the company has a total of 790 food products that have received Carbon labels, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1.418 million tons CO2 equivalent. Meanwhile green revenue is now accounted for 32% of the total income.
Ivo Lansbergen, President, Animal Nutrition and Health at DSM Nutritional Products Company Limited said that CPF and DSM have been a long-time partner that working together on nutrition development. The implementation of SustellTM will enable CPF to find a hot spot in the life cycle of each product and use the data to improve processes to be more efficient and sustainable.
The Sustell Service goes beyond assessment by providing expert advice to help CP Foods understand its footprint and how to make improvements thanks to the dedicated Expert Center combining Blonk Consultants' independent LCA expertise and DSM's nutrition and sustainability expertise.
"This one-of-a-kind service will improve efficiency of CP Foods protein production with more in-depth traceability across the production chain," concluded Mr. Ivo.
