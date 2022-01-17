UN in Thailand seeking internet/landline providers

The United Nations is seeking expressions of interest for a two-year contract to supply its internet and phone operations in Thailand.

The UN said the selected provider(s) will be responsible for the provision of the internet, landline and mobile services at UNESCAP and UN agencies’ locations around Thailand, as follows:

Internet services: To provide highly reliable internet (5Mbps-2Gbps or more) with unlimited usage time and no restrictions such as proxy, firewall, or filtering server. To also supply consumer-grade internet services such as DSL, ADSL, Wi-Fi and fibre optic links.

Telephone services: To make and receive telephone calls effectively and efficiently to/from landline and mobile subscribers within Thailand and all countries in the world. To provide dedicated E1 PRI lines, SIP trunks, Individual analogue and digital telephone lines. To provide a special discount rate for international calling, to be compatible with VoIP technology. Approximate number of phones: 1900.