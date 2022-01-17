UN in Thailand seeking internet/landline providers

The United Nations is seeking expressions of interest for a two-year contract to supply its internet and phone operations in Thailand.
The UN said the selected provider(s) will be responsible for the provision of the internet, landline and mobile services at UNESCAP and UN agencies’ locations around Thailand, as follows:
Internet services: To provide highly reliable internet (5Mbps-2Gbps or more) with unlimited usage time and no restrictions such as proxy, firewall, or filtering server. To also supply consumer-grade internet services such as DSL, ADSL, Wi-Fi and fibre optic links.
Telephone services: To make and receive telephone calls effectively and efficiently to/from landline and mobile subscribers within Thailand and all countries in the world. To provide dedicated E1 PRI lines, SIP trunks, Individual analogue and digital telephone lines. To provide a special discount rate for international calling, to be compatible with VoIP technology. Approximate number of phones: 1900.
Mobile services: To provide national and international/roaming mobile voice, SMS, Internet data services. To provide at least EDGE/GPRS, 3G/4G/5G or better network coverage/technology throughout Thailand. To ensure number portability. To provide signal boosters and other equipment, at the responder's expense, to ensure full coverage within the UN compound. To provide SIM cards, latest mobile devices such as conventional cell-phones, Android phones, iPhones, Android tablets, iPad and Mi-Fi for purchase, rent or lease. To offer mobile voice and data plans for both domestic and international/roaming at a monthly flat rate, unlimited data package, unlimited public Wi-Fi access, a-la-cart voice, data, SMS/MMS, etc. To provide a special calling discount to UNESCAP and UN agencies staff and their family members. Approximately 2,000-plus staff, 630 corporate mobile phones, and 760 mobile connections (SIM).
The contract will run for two years with three optional extension periods of one year each.
For more information, visit https://www.un.org/.../www.un.org.../files/pdf/eoi19245.pdf, https://www.ungm.org/Public/Notice/162294, or https://unescap.org/procurement/expression-of-interest. Companies interested in being considered for invitation to the upcoming procurement tender must submit a written Expression of Interest to [email protected] (email) by January 31.
Published : January 17, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022