Tue, January 25, 2022

business

UN in Thailand seeking internet/landline providers

The United Nations is seeking expressions of interest for a two-year contract to supply its internet and phone operations in Thailand.

The United Nations is seeking expressions of interest for a two-year contract to supply its internet and phone operations in Thailand.

The UN said the selected provider(s) will be responsible for the provision of the internet, landline and mobile services at UNESCAP and UN agencies’ locations around Thailand, as follows:

Internet services: To provide highly reliable internet (5Mbps-2Gbps or more) with unlimited usage time and no restrictions such as proxy, firewall, or filtering server. To also supply consumer-grade internet services such as DSL, ADSL, Wi-Fi and fibre optic links.

Telephone services: To make and receive telephone calls effectively and efficiently to/from landline and mobile subscribers within Thailand and all countries in the world. To provide dedicated E1 PRI lines, SIP trunks, Individual analogue and digital telephone lines. To provide a special discount rate for international calling, to be compatible with VoIP technology. Approximate number of phones: 1900.

Mobile services: To provide national and international/roaming mobile voice, SMS, Internet data services. To provide at least EDGE/GPRS, 3G/4G/5G or better network coverage/technology throughout Thailand. To ensure number portability. To provide signal boosters and other equipment, at the responder's expense, to ensure full coverage within the UN compound. To provide SIM cards, latest mobile devices such as conventional cell-phones, Android phones, iPhones, Android tablets, iPad and Mi-Fi for purchase, rent or lease. To offer mobile voice and data plans for both domestic and international/roaming at a monthly flat rate, unlimited data package, unlimited public Wi-Fi access, a-la-cart voice, data, SMS/MMS, etc. To provide a special calling discount to UNESCAP and UN agencies staff and their family members. Approximately 2,000-plus staff, 630 corporate mobile phones, and 760 mobile connections (SIM).

The contract will run for two years with three optional extension periods of one year each.

For more information, visit https://www.un.org/.../www.un.org.../files/pdf/eoi19245.pdf, https://www.ungm.org/Public/Notice/162294, or https://unescap.org/procurement/expression-of-interest. Companies interested in being considered for invitation to the upcoming procurement tender must submit a written Expression of Interest to [email protected] (email) by January 31.

Related News

Published : January 17, 2022

Related News

Bangkokians will welcome the Tiger with muted splendour, survey shows

Published : Jan 25, 2022

No fuel tax cut for Oil Fund, says Finance Ministry

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Tensions over Ukraine may pull SET down to 1,630 points

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Baht opens weaker despite Test & Go relaunch, mass gold sell-off

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Singapore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Risky dwelling for Rohingya living on hill slopes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

11.5m reports of ‘fake news’ in one week worries PM

Published : Jan 25, 2022

'Ray of sunshine': California university mourns death of zebra-crossing doctor

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.