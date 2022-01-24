Hidden stories of prisoners’ rehabilitation uncovered in ‘Beauty of Opportunities’

Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ) has shone a rare light on rehabilitation of prisoners in Thai jails, telling their stories in "Beauty of Opportunities". The December 22-26 exhibition marked the 11th anniversary of the UN Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders or the "Bangkok Rules".

Held at the Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, it share stories of social-reintegration opportunities handed to people who made a mistake.

Opportunities for a new life

TIJ said opportunities" are the most important things to prisoners, especially those who are trying to reintegrate into society as they can only start a new and quality life if given chances to do so.

Thailand suffers a high reoffending rate because the public often overlooks the need to give occupational opportunities to former prisoners. Reoffending causes overcrowding in prisons and also deprives Thailand of human resources from ex-convicts.

TIJ has collaborated with allies to drive former prisoners' sustainable social reintegration for the past 11 years, said its executive director Phiset Sa-ardyen.

These efforts contributed to the endorsement of the Bangkok Rules by the UN in 2010, which set an international standard for the treatment of women prisoners.

The "Beauty of Opportunities" exhibition reflected TIJ’s commitment to communicating the problem through artists' and designers' perspectives, experiences, and stories about prisoners. The exhibition celebrates the value, potential, freedom, and equality of people who took a wrong move in the past and the importance of giving them opportunities.