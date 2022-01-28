Five Dow Group projects on plastic waste management get approval

The projects are expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 147 tonnes of carbon dioxide. This achievement aligns with its goals to become carbon neutral by 2050 and collect 1 million tonnes of plastic waste for recycling or reuse by 2030, the company said.
The projects include:
• Recycling Waste Management project within the Dow Thailand Group (Bangkok and Rayong offices)
• Community Model Project for Integrated Waste Management (Koh Klang Community, Bangkok);
• Lod Lok Lueh (collected and recycled plastics programme) in partnership with Ban Chang municipality, Rayong province;
• International Coastal Cleanup project in Ban Chang district, Rayong province;
• Dow Thailand Challenge: Stop Plastic Disposal project— which have collected more than 6.2 tons of used plastic as well as other recyclable waste material.
Dow Thailand Group’s president, Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, said: “Dow is a global leader in materials science, with more than 30 years of dedication to sustainable practices, particularly in combating climate change and managing plastic waste. We are pleased that our five plastic waste management projects have been verified by TGO, demonstrating the efficiency of our projects in helping the environment. I want to thank our project partners who contributed to making this happen. We look forward to growing these projects and witnessing their benefits in the future.”
The company said its manufacturing facilities and technologies have been recognised for contributing to climate change mitigation and promoting the circular economy.
In 2021, Dow received multiple awards for its sustainable practices, such as:
• The Carbon Footprint Label Certificate, from TGO
• The Ambassador’s Award: Thailand – US partnership in Technological Advancement for a Low-Carbon Future, from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand
The Green Factory and the Prime Minister’s Industry Award (Circular Economy category), from the Ministry of Industry.
Published : January 28, 2022
