Five Dow Group projects on plastic waste management get approval

Dow Thailand Group’s president, Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, said: “Dow is a global leader in materials science, with more than 30 years of dedication to sustainable practices, particularly in combating climate change and managing plastic waste. We are pleased that our five plastic waste management projects have been verified by TGO, demonstrating the efficiency of our projects in helping the environment. I want to thank our project partners who contributed to making this happen. We look forward to growing these projects and witnessing their benefits in the future.”

The company said its manufacturing facilities and technologies have been recognised for contributing to climate change mitigation and promoting the circular economy.

In 2021, Dow received multiple awards for its sustainable practices, such as:

• The Carbon Footprint Label Certificate, from TGO

• The Ambassador’s Award: Thailand – US partnership in Technological Advancement for a Low-Carbon Future, from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand

The Green Factory and the Prime Minister’s Industry Award (Circular Economy category), from the Ministry of Industry.