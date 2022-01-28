Sun, February 13, 2022

business

Five Dow Group projects on plastic waste management get approval

Five plastic waste management projects by Dow Thailand Group have been certified under the Low Emission Support Scheme (LESS) by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO).

The projects are expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 147 tonnes of carbon dioxide. This achievement aligns with its goals to become carbon neutral by 2050 and collect 1 million tonnes of plastic waste for recycling or reuse by 2030, the company said.

The projects include:
• Recycling Waste Management project within the Dow Thailand Group (Bangkok and Rayong offices)
• Community Model Project for Integrated Waste Management (Koh Klang Community, Bangkok);
• Lod Lok Lueh (collected and recycled plastics programme) in partnership with Ban Chang municipality, Rayong province;
• International Coastal Cleanup project in Ban Chang district, Rayong province;
• Dow Thailand Challenge: Stop Plastic Disposal project— which have collected more than 6.2 tons of used plastic as well as other recyclable waste material.

Five Dow Group projects on plastic waste management get approval

Dow Thailand Group’s president, Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, said: “Dow is a global leader in materials science, with more than 30 years of dedication to sustainable practices, particularly in combating climate change and managing plastic waste. We are pleased that our five plastic waste management projects have been verified by TGO, demonstrating the efficiency of our projects in helping the environment. I want to thank our project partners who contributed to making this happen. We look forward to growing these projects and witnessing their benefits in the future.”

Five Dow Group projects on plastic waste management get approval

The company said its manufacturing facilities and technologies have been recognised for contributing to climate change mitigation and promoting the circular economy.

In 2021, Dow received multiple awards for its sustainable practices, such as:
• The Carbon Footprint Label Certificate, from TGO
• The Ambassador’s Award: Thailand – US partnership in Technological Advancement for a Low-Carbon Future, from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand
The Green Factory and the Prime Minister’s Industry Award (Circular Economy category), from the Ministry of Industry.

Five Dow Group projects on plastic waste management get approval

Related News

Published : January 28, 2022

Related News

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Published : Feb 12, 2022

NokAir to start flying from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket later this year

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2021-2022 a sparkling success

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis seize strategic Harad city from gov't army: source

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Gold consumption booms in Spring Festival holiday

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Ice-snow consumption booms in China's warm south

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.