CP Foods pushes ‘3C platform’ for sustainable growth of Thai broiler industry

The "3C platform", embracing consolidation, contribution and collaboration, is the key to success for Thailand's broiler industry, Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CP Foods) said.

The platform will enable Thai farmers to adopt a more efficient and more sustainable business model as well as assure consumers around the world about safety, hygiene and traceability throughout the supply chain.

Dr Payungsak Somyanontanagul, DVM, vice president and head of CP Foods Animal Welfare Committee, said that the company has placed great importance on animal welfare practices and is one of the strategic goals of the company's CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action.

The 3C platform will ensure safety, hygiene and traceability of Thailand's broilers to consumers around the world.

In terms of consolidation, Payungsak said the industry should consolidate and further develop its strengths to improve competitiveness.

He explained that the Thai broiler supply chain has a number of strong points, such as advanced disease prevention system. CP Foods said it is cooperating with the Department of Livestock Development to set up a poultry compartment system according to the standards of the International Organisation for Animal Health to proactively prevent the outbreak.