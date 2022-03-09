Honorary consul Nualphan Lamsam celebrates 32nd anniversary of Lithuania’s independence

The event was attended was attended by Foreign Ministry officials and Lithuanians residing in Thailand.

In her speech to the gathering, Nualphan Lamsam, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Lithuania in Bangkok, outlined the history of the relationship between Lithuania and Thailand.

She said both countries had developed their ties through mutual trust to build a sustainable relationship in business, economy, investment, and trade.

Despite the great challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic,there were policy linkages and exchange of visits between Lithuanians and Thai people, she said.

She added that it is a great pleasure to visit Kaunas, one of the cities in Lithuania which is being named one of the top three cities of the European Capital of Culture 2022.

This is another great opportunity to enhance its image and be pinned on the world map for promoting sustainable tourism by organising various cultural development activities, she added.