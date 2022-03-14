Singha Drinking Water embraces Doraemon in celebration of ‘long-lasting bonds’

Singha Drinking Water has unveiled its all-new "Our Friendship is Magic" label design featuring Doraemon, a timeless and beloved global icon of all ages, on the product label.
The Doraemon image will feature on the labels of the 330-millilitre, 600ml and 750ml drinking water bottles.
Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer - Brand, of Boonrawd Trading Co Ltd explained that the company’s never-ending innovation and product development, along with their understanding of consumer needs and lifestyle, had driven new campaigns that constantly excited the market.
He added that Singha Drinking Water has built a strong customer base through trust in product quality and branding, making it the top drinking water brand among Thai consumers.
"After the success in collaborating with global partners and bringing iconic cartoon characters to our label, we aim to start the year off by working with a household name, a Japanese character who has captured billions of hearts of all ages and sexes – Doraemon – in ‘Our Friendship is Magic’ campaign with the message of long-lasting bonds," Titiporn said.
The “Our Friendship is Magic” label collection featuring Doraemon comes in three sizes: 330ml (five colours), 600ml which comes in Full Wrap Bottle, and 750ml (12 designs), for all consumers' needs and just in time for the summer season. Sales will start from Monday until supply lasts.
Additionally, consumers will be able to redeem even more premium gifts with Doraemon, like the Doraemon mini-fridge, the magic bag for everything, the magic umbrella, and cute mugs featuring Doraemon characters like Nobita, Shizuka, Giant, and Suneo. Please visit LINE @SinghaRewards and Singha Drinking Water Facebook page for more information.
Doraemon was created in 1969 and has since become a multi-generational icon by bringing happiness to people for over 50 years, just like Singha Drinking Water, who have been there with every family whenever they need a boost of hydration and happiness. Thus, the delight is multiplied when these two intersect.
Since its first collection in 2018, Singha Drinking Water has brought global cartoon icons like My Little Pony, the Micky Mouse Collection, which brought over 60 designs of Mickey Mouse and the alphabets for Thais to create their own happiness message, and partnering further with The Walt Disney (Thailand) in the Frozen Collection last year.
Singha Drinking Water dominates the market with an over-20.3 per cent market share from PET bottles, valued at around 28 billion baht and 2.94 million litres in volume. The launch of the new "Doraemon" collection is expected to boost sales by over 10 per cent.
Published : March 14, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022