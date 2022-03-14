Singha Drinking Water embraces Doraemon in celebration of ‘long-lasting bonds’

Singha Drinking Water has unveiled its all-new "Our Friendship is Magic" label design featuring Doraemon, a timeless and beloved global icon of all ages, on the product label.

The Doraemon image will feature on the labels of the 330-millilitre, 600ml and 750ml drinking water bottles.

Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer - Brand, of Boonrawd Trading Co Ltd explained that the company’s never-ending innovation and product development, along with their understanding of consumer needs and lifestyle, had driven new campaigns that constantly excited the market.

He added that Singha Drinking Water has built a strong customer base through trust in product quality and branding, making it the top drinking water brand among Thai consumers.

"After the success in collaborating with global partners and bringing iconic cartoon characters to our label, we aim to start the year off by working with a household name, a Japanese character who has captured billions of hearts of all ages and sexes – Doraemon – in ‘Our Friendship is Magic’ campaign with the message of long-lasting bonds," Titiporn said.